EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at how decor vendors in Cap-Haitien, Haiti view the season.

CAP-HAITIEN — Yolande Océan, a 71-year-old street vendor, has paid more for a daily roundtrip motorcycle ride for work than she has made selling Christmas items in a recent week. On Dec. 14, for example, the only item Océan had sold was a set of short string lights for 250 gourdes, about $1.89. She paid 300 gourdes, or $2.25, for transportation to the city that day.

Overview: Sellers of Christmas decorations have been struggling because fewer residents are celebrating the holiday due to drop in finances.

