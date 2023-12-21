Cap Saison, a 5 year-old family store in Cap-Haitien’s downtown area that sells Christmas items. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of a limited series to show how Haitians across the globe are spending the holidays, this story looks at how decor vendors in Cap-Haitien, Haiti view the season.

CAP-HAITIEN — Yolande Océan, a 71-year-old street vendor, has paid more for a daily roundtrip motorcycle ride for work than she has made selling Christmas items in a recent week. On Dec. 14, for example, the only item Océan had sold was a set of short string lights for 250 gourdes, about $1.89. She paid 300 gourdes, or $2.25, for transportation to the city that day.

Overview:

Sellers of Christmas decorations have been struggling because fewer residents are celebrating the holiday due to drop in finances.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.