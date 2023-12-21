Top row from left to right: artists Clay Charles, Francky Delamour Bottom: artist Belensky Joseph St. Juste

The final of the beat competition organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Haiti was held in the gardens of the Reserve in Pétion Ville on Dec. 13, 2023. 

Out of the 48 participants, Belensky Joseph St. Juste, a Port-au-Prince native, won first prize for revisiting Ludwig Van Beethoven's Ode to Joy with the rich melodies of Haitian music. Second place went to Clay Charles, of Cap-Haïtien, and third to Francky Delamour, of Port-au-Prince. 

Overview:

Prizes awarded in EU effort to remake Beethoven’s classic “Ode to Joy” with Haitian rhythms.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)