The final of the beat competition organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Haiti was held in the gardens of the Reserve in Pétion Ville on Dec. 13, 2023.

Out of the 48 participants, Belensky Joseph St. Juste, a Port-au-Prince native, won first prize for revisiting Ludwig Van Beethoven's Ode to Joy with the rich melodies of Haitian music. Second place went to Clay Charles, of Cap-Haïtien, and third to Francky Delamour, of Port-au-Prince.

Overview: Prizes awarded in EU effort to remake Beethoven’s classic “Ode to Joy” with Haitian rhythms.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.