Overview: exemplifies Haitian greatness, presence and influence throughout history — past and present.

Napoleon had a mistress with Haitian origins

An opera singer named Alexandrine-Caroline Branchu became Napoleon Bonaparte’s mistress after he saw her perform one evening.

Born Thimoléone-Rose-Caroline Chevalier Lavit, the French opera soprano grew up in Cap-Français, the former French colony which is the modern-day Cap-Haïtien. She was also the niece of the governor of the French Colony of Saint-Domingue. Her family left Saint-Domingue for France for good in 1807.

A gifted vocalist, for the better part of the first quarter of the 19th century, she became a leading soprano at the Paris Opéra. Branchu was one of the first students at the Paris Conservatoire.

After Napoleon saw her perform as Iphigenia on April 5, 1802, she became his mistress. In 1803 she was appointed chanteuse de la Chambre impériale.

She is buried in the 23rd division of the Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris2. Her bust is at the Opera House.

Greece turned to Haiti for help to gain independence

Far from being a failing state, Haiti in the early 19th century was widely considered an innovative state of great promise after overthrowing the French. The fact that armed struggle could result in liberation inspired the people of Greece, who identified with Haitians plight, but also their achievements.

So around 1820, some Greeks wrote to the Haitian government seeking assistance to overthrow the Ottoman Empire that ruled Greece. Haiti’s then-president Jean Pierre Boyer wrote back to the “teacher of the Greek nation,” Adamatios Korais, expressing sympathy with the Greek cause and recognizing the Greek people’s right to freedom and self-determination. Boyer went on to explain that owing to the Haitian’s parlous finances, Haitian troops or cash could not be sent to Greece. Boyer also attributes the recent integration of Haiti and the Spanish-speaking former Spanish colony to the east, now known as the Dominican Republic, as another drain on the Haitian coffers.

“The revolution which triumphs on the eastern portion of our island is creating a new obstacle in carrying out our aim; in fact, this portion, which was incorporated into the republic I preside over, is in extreme poverty and thus justifies immense expenditures of our budget,” Boyer wrote.

However, Haiti was devoted to exporting its revolution. Its first president, Petion, lent support to South American liberator Bolivar and the liberators of Venezuela and Colombia, and we could possibly view Boyer’s letter in this context.

Some historians claim that Boyer did send Adamantios Korais 25 tons of Haitian coffee that could be sold, and the proceeds used to purchase weapons, but not enough evidence exists to support this. Another claim is that 100 Haitian volunteers set off to fight in the Greek Revolution. Allegedly, their ship was boarded by pirates somewhere in the Mediterranean and these fighters purportedly never reached their destination.

Europe’s first surgeon of color was Haitian-born

François Fournier de Pescay was a Haitian physician and surgeon born in September 1771 in Cap-Français, better known today as Cap-Haitien. He was the son of François Pescay, a planter of Saint-Domingue (now Haiti), and a free black woman named Adélaïde Rappau. Fournier de Pescay ended up being the first person of color to practice medicine and surgery in Europe, then became the first director of the University of Haiti.

Fournier de Pescay began as a surgeon and doctor in 1792 in the revolutionary armies. In 1799, he left the army and moved to Brussels, where he worked and helped found the Brussels Medical Society for which he later became Secretary-General. The native of the parish of Saint-Anne in the Limonade district fled to Philadelphia during the revolutionary troubles which ignited St-Domingue.

In 1806, Fournier de Pescay was recalled in the Napoleonic army as a surgeon of the Imperial Guard, an elite unit Napoleon I created for young people of the most aristocratic families of the old regime. In 1808, he was seconded to the Castle Valençay as personal physician to the Prince of Asturias (future Ferdinand VII of Spain). While in Valencay, Fournier de Pescay devoted his leisure time to literature and published several medical books. He was then appointed Secretary of the Board of Health of hosts.

Fournier de Pescay retained his position at the Health Board until 1823, when he sailed for Haiti with his family, occupying the National High School as Director of Port-au-Prince in 1824, professor of medicine and surgery Port-au-Prince and Inspector General of the Health Department. While in Haiti, he published the regulations of the “Academy of Haiti” adding Law and Medicine to the curriculum of this first Haitian University. However, following certain disappointments especially with Boyer, the Haitian president with whom he fell out, he returned to France in 1828 undermined by illness.

Returning to Paris in 1828, he was forced to retire to the south of France for health reasons and died near Pau.