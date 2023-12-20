Saxophonist Godwin Louis nominated for Grammy

Haitian American saxophonist Godwin Louis is up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals at the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024.

Overview: Haitian Excellence features: Saxophonist Godwin Louis’ Grammy nomination, “A human sum” novel for Five Continents Prize and two Canadians for Haitian Music Awards.

