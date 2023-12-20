Top row from left to right: musicians Makenzy Orcel and Vox Sambou; bottom row from left to right: musicians Wesley Louissaint, Godwin Louis

Saxophonist Godwin Louis nominated for Grammy

Haitian American saxophonist Godwin Louis is up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals at the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024.

Overview:

Haitian Excellence features: Saxophonist Godwin Louis’ Grammy nomination, “A human sum” novel for Five Continents Prize and two Canadians for Haitian Music Awards.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)