CAP-HAITIEN — For the second time in one month, heavy rains and cloudy skies have blanketed Cap-Haitien, causing blackouts, minor flooding in few areas and interrupting daily functions requiring electrical or solar power. Not to mention, stressing out residents.

“I get really stressed out,” said Ti Fredo Best Chanteur, a local singer of group Trizikal Jazz La, who prefers to use his stage name. “When the weather is like this in Okap everybody’s arguing because we’re in jeopardy. We’re not going to charge our phones. It’s a problem.”

Overview: Some Cap-Haitien residents have been more impacted by the city’s blackout since it has been too cloudy in recent days for their solar powered inverter to provide enough hours of energy.

