Overview: The Festival Théâtre’s 8th edition of En Lisant featured a multimedia exhibit highlighting the effects of gender inequality and l gender bias, particularly during insecurity prevailing in Port-au-Prince.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The topic of gender took center stage at the 8th edition of the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant last week with “Positionnalité,” a multimedia exhibition highlighting the impact of stereotypes about sex and sexual identity.

During the Dec. 11 to 17 event themed ‘Dire Port-au-Prince,’ artists showcased works they developed at “Feminin/Masculin: Déconstruction de l’Ordinaire.” The latter is a workshop curated for ‘En Lisant’ particularly to spotlight reflections on identity, privilege and equality. The creative team said gender discrimination, coupled with the burdens of insecurity, particularly in Port-au-Prince, weighs heavily on the population. Through diverse artistic expressions—writing, dancing, singing, debating—the artists painted vivid tales that intricately weave with the fabric of Haitian life.

Here are some of the photos from the exhibit, all by Juhakenson Blaise for The Haitian Times.

Actress Micaëlle Charles, captured in a photo, reflects on the societal beliefs that perpetuate the notion of limitations and inferiority assigned to girls within Haitian families. The image is featured in the exhibition “Positionality” at the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

A photograph of actor Lesly Maxi in the “Positionnalité” exhibit, showing the difference between feminine and masculine behavior inculcated by society. Maxi says his family was wrong to keep him from the household chores traditionally assigned to women, highlighting societal gender norms during the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Photo of participant Steev Saint-Hilaire, who asserts that the patriarchal society’s claims of gender superiority seek to suppress women’s expressions, during the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Audience members watch as guitarist Jimi Kerby in the video produced as part of the “Feminin/Masculin: Déconstruction de l’Ordinaire” workshop as part of the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Eudza Pierre Charles, with tied hands, shows how she is prey to kidnappings and sequestered by masculine arrogance in a photo at the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Jenny Cadet shares her journey from facing body discrimination to embracing confidence, learning to appreciate her physique and advocating for women’s rights as an artist and feminist, despite societal judgments. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

David Duverseau, artistic director of the exhibition “Positionnalité” of En Lisant, demonstrates how he is like a dead man walking with his coffin as a resident of a gang-controlled Port-au-Prince neighborhood. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Photo of a video produced as part of the “Reconstruction de l’ordinaire” workshop as part of the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

The singer and feminist Vanessa Jeudi completely naked and equipped with a knife, reflecting the right she has over her body to maintain it as she wants and the desire to defend it against any attack. Photo part of the “Positionnalité” exhibition, in Port-au-Prince, December 15, 2023. Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times