The Festival Théâtre’s 8th edition of En Lisant featured a multimedia exhibit highlighting the effects of gender inequality and l gender bias, particularly during insecurity prevailing in Port-au-Prince.
PORT-AU-PRINCE — The topic of gender took center stage at the 8th edition of the Festival Théâtre’s En Lisant last week with “Positionnalité,” a multimedia exhibition highlighting the impact of stereotypes about sex and sexual identity.
During the Dec. 11 to 17 event themed ‘Dire Port-au-Prince,’ artists showcased works they developed at “Feminin/Masculin: Déconstruction de l’Ordinaire.” The latter is a workshop curated for ‘En Lisant’ particularly to spotlight reflections on identity, privilege and equality. The creative team said gender discrimination, coupled with the burdens of insecurity, particularly in Port-au-Prince, weighs heavily on the population. Through diverse artistic expressions—writing, dancing, singing, debating—the artists painted vivid tales that intricately weave with the fabric of Haitian life.
Here are some of the photos from the exhibit, all by Juhakenson Blaise for The Haitian Times.
I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.