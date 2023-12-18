PORT-AU-PRINCE — Frantz Elbé, director general of the Haitian National Police (PNH), met with the Kenyan government and police officials during a three-day official visit to discuss technical details related to the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS Mission) to Haiti.

From Dec. 13 to 15, the Haitian police chief visited the Tactical Command Center of the Kenya Administrative Police Services and met with the Inspector General in charge of Administrative Police, the Kenyan police chief and his deputy, according to PNH, in a Dec. 16 post. They held bilateral discussions on security between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Overview: A Haitian delegation led by the head of the Haitian National Police and members of the Haitian Ministry of Justice went to Kenya to prepare for the arrival of the Multinational Security Support mission to help Haiti’s police combat gang violence.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.