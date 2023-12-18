Overview: Johnson Sainvil, a Haitian American entrepreneur based in Atlanta, has invented My Domono, a wearable camera and case, ordinary people can use to record dangerous situations, content creation, among numerous uses.

ATLANTA—When the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) goes live in Las Vegas next month, Haitian American entrepreneur Johnson Sainvil will be in the massive tech industry show that the biggest brands, founders, inventors and influencers highly covet. From Jan. 9 to 12, the Atlanta-based Sainvil will be doing demos of the wearable camera he invented for the masses: the Domono Camera and Case.

“I am very excited for what I have coming up,” Saintvil told The Haitian Times in a recent interview. “Domono is one of four minority companies that’s going to be there. So it’s a super big deal right now, and keeping up with technology as it constantly evolves is crucial. We must learn to pivot and adapt to avoid being left behind.

At the show, industry titans and tech insiders will also get to know Sainvil, a South Florida native with no background in tech or engineering, but whose drive and creativity are deeply rooted. Those traits led him to the idea for Domono, which he thought of after a police killing made him wonder about bodycams for ordinary people in dangerous situations. They have sustained him through the challenges of figuring out a prototype, raising money, adapting the design to fit broader needs and growing his network through Atlanta’s tech and entrepreneurship circles.

“Like we like to say with the Domono family, your point of view matters,” said Sainvil, a father of two, a boy and a girl. “Whatever you see matters, and whatever somebody else is seeing matters at the end of the day.”

An accidental journey

Sainvil was born in Miami in 1980. His parents Lorette and St. Martin Sainvil immersed their three in Haitian culture – making sure they learned to read, write and speak Haitian Creole fluently. In 2006, Sainvil moved to Atlanta for better opportunities. While working in the security field, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from American InterContinental University in 2011. He then kept rising in his career.

Then came the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Mo. Feeling scared and wondering what he’d do in a similarly dangerous encounter, Sainvil tried to record a video to post on social media. He was unable to because of his phone’s limitations.

Then in 2019, an idea struck.

“‘Why can’t my camera detach from my phone so that I can position it wherever I please,’” Sainvil remembers thinking. “It was as if God had planted the seed in my head, and I could see everything that needed to be done for that particular project.”

Sainvil researched and found there was nothing designed or patented like he envisioned it. When the pandemic came, Sainvil was motivated to finish exploring his idea.

He turned to his new city for help. Atlanta has become a go-to destination for tech entrepreneurs and investors alike, with a thriving ecosystem of startups, established companies and flourishing incubators and accelerators. Top-tier universities like Georgia Tech and Emory University are among the critical factors driving Atlanta’s tech boom, as graduates in computer science, engineering and biotech set up shop. The city’s business-friendly environment and low cost of living also attract startups.

Engineering a new outlook

Even with the support, building Domono proved challenging – from building a prototype to getting the attention of tech gatekeepers. However, the biggest hurdle was believing in himself because he is not an engineer, Sainvil said. He had to overcome his self-doubt, take the first step, and let God handle the rest.

Another challenge was finding the money for the project, which is still an ongoing concern. His father told him, in Haitian Creole, ‘m pa gen lajan pou’m bow, chache yon lot jan.’

“I don’t have money to give you, look for another way,” Sainvil translated in a recent interview. “So that’s exactly what I did. I just let God worry about the financial part.”

Changes in technology, such as advances in virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI), also meant Sainvil had to adapt his original idea. Over time, and with a team of six, Sainvil was able to make the bodycam functional, consumer-friendly and incorporate such features as voice activation to “start recording,” “stop recording,” “zoom in” and “zoom out.” The detachable camera’s capabilities can be used by anyone for anything, including content creators and artists who need to record for rehearsals, social media and other uses.



Domono will be available for pre-sale via Kickstarter for $349 the first week of January. It’ll cost $499 retail after that. An exact date is not yet available for nationwide availability.

But as CES approaches, Sainvil is optimistic about the technology industry’s future and hopes to inspire more Black people to get involved in the field. He emphasizes the importance of keeping up with the fast-moving technology to not be left behind, especially for Haitian people whom he said often have a “fear factor” in their heads.

Although he has taken on side projects to bring in additional income, Sainvil is focused on the Domono project. He believes Domono could be the new face of technology for security and how Black people handle dangerous situations.

“I’m thrilled to see my brother succeed with his new invention,” said Dr. Carlyn Sainvil, a physician also in Atlanta. “It’s going to revolutionize so many different areas, and I’m particularly excited about its medical applications. I can’t wait to see how it develops and all the different ways it can be used.”

How Domono works

What is Domono?

Domono is a cell phone case with a detachable camera that can be placed anywhere.

You can use your smartphone as a monitor to see what the Domono is seeing. Or, you can use the camera on any smartphone at the same time to have two different angles.

You can then download the video, with audio, captured. Learn more at my.domono.com.

How do I use it?

The device comes with the Domono app, which records the video and audio the camera is capturing.

Once you attach the camera to yourself, it’ll record any scenarios hands-free. No need to hold a phone.

How’s it different from a phone?

The device comes with an accessory you can remove to attach to your body, turning it into a bodycam.

If you post on social media often or are an influencer, instead of using two phones or cameras for different angles, the Domono can provide both.

Domono functions like a black box on an airplane, as it can continue recording even if one’s smartphone dies, meaning people can tap into a Domono and see or hear what happened.

This story is part of the Haitians in America series looking at Haitians and Haitian Americans across the United States. Financial support for this work is provided by the Ford Foundation .

For more Haitians in America stories, check out our series page.