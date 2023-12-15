Didi Santana, Rich the Kid

Woyyyy! Didi Santana leaves Djakout #1, joins Nu Look

Guitarist Fontaine Duckenson, aka Didi Santana, has left Djakout #1 and joined rival konpa band Nu Look. The move comes after Djakout failed to pay Santana and he came to see the band’s breakup as inevitable, The Haitian Times has learned.

Overview:

Round-up of the happenings around Haitian entertainers: Guitarist Didi Santana joins Nu Look after leaving Djakout and Haitian American rapper Rich the Kid during a bomb investigation in Miami Beach.

Ralph Delly