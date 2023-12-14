The United States of America positions itself as “the land of the free” and the world’s beacon for human rights. However, the attack on free speech and academic freedom in 21st century America is alarming. Moreover, our treatment or mistreatment of women—including those in decision-making roles—is symptomatic of entrenched intolerance and misogyny.

How else can we explain the systemic violence that prompted the resignation of President Mary Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania? It is that same hostility that stands as a sword of Damocles over the heads of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay and MIT’s President Sally Kornbluth.

These challenging historical moments indicate there’s much work to be done for our society to live up to the democratic principles written down in our founding documents. It is a pity to witness what is happening to individual rights, human rights, women’s rights and freedom of speech in our current America. However, I remain hopeful about our democratic experimentation and future.

Marie Lily Cerat, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures Dept.

Director, CUNY Haitian Studies Institute

Brooklyn College