Edwidge Danticat now teaching at Barnard her alma mater
Novelist Edwidge Danticat has returned to New York, and is teaching at her alma mater in upper Manhattan. This fall, Danticat began serving at Barnard as the Wun Tsun Tam Mellon Professor of the Humanities in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies.
Overview:
