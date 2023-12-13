Overview: Konpa artists have stayed the same, even as the world and other genres have evolved to meet today’s tastes and challenges. The Haitian Times resident music expert Ralph Delly argues that Konpa musicians must change too if they want that crossover status.

NEW YORK—Everybody agrees these days that Konpa is in freefall, despite a significant number of new products released this year. You, like many of us Haitians, may wonder why Haiti’s popular music genre is stagnant and why it’s hard for it to cross over — like Reggae, Samba and Salsa have. The answer lies in the hands of the musicians, most of whom are too conservative to make lasting changes.

Over the past 10 years, world music has evolved from one style to another to meet today’s tastes and challenges. The evolution continues still. Musicians and bands around the world have evolved into new trends to connect to customers and the public at large.

However, our Konpa music makers seem to have completely ignored the curve of the international market. For 66 years, we’ve been doing the same thing over and over, except for a few minor changes that did not last. To take Konpa further, change is critical. Konpa musicians must reposition themselves to focus on a new formula and a new strategy to redirect the music.

I am not arguing here about the values and the richness of the genre itself. Rather, I am saying that the musicians themselves should evolve with time. It is a truism that Haitian musicians are too conservative, and that this lack of openness blocks them from crossing over to meet the modern world of music. We should have taken the opportunity to find out how Konpa can be leveraged in a modern and new style. Carimi tried it, and it worked for them.

A dose of reality for Konpa

One of the most critical aspects of Konpa is how to convince the musicians to cope with reality. Indeed, managing a new Konpa form requires modern tools and represents new challenges for the musicians themselves. The problem is too complex, and it is tough to provide our musicians with clear ideas of the importance of modernizing the rhythm to deliver it to a bigger market.

It is true that several Haitian bands have had big successes overseas, but most of their performances were done by Haitian promoters and the audiences were mostly Haitians. Have you ever asked yourself why there is never a Konpa band that went on a European, American or African tour? For instance, a Haitian promoter that organizes a tour in France will book the band only in Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

Moreover, Konpa music is not as known as the musicians pretend it to be. The word ‘Konpa’ or ‘Compas’ is not known on the international market. Whenever a foreigner goes to a festival or a nightclub to dance to Konpa, they will tell you they went to a Haitian party. They never mentioned the word Konpa. If you are curious enough, you can check the flyers for some Caribbean music festivals where sometimes a Haitian band is invited, and you will be surprised to see that Konpa music is not mentioned. They will simply put a photo of the group and say, “Haitian Music”, not Konpa music.

A couple of years ago, I did a micro sidewalk in Manhattan. I asked about 50 people if they know what Konpa music is. Most of them told me it’s music from Latin America. I even asked three people who were at SOB’s, the legendary night club in Manhattan — on a Friday night when Zenglen was playing — if they know which country Konpa music is from, they laughed and said “Colombia, Peru, Panama.” It’s obvious that our musicians do not sell the music genre they are playing.

Many other forms of music went through changes. They are concerned with capturing a new audience by offering something closer to what they hear more often.

An overdue upgrade

So what could be wrong with Konpa music?

First, I believe, every musician should know what modern music is to stand up to new challenges. It would be best if Konpa players changed their formula and focused on new technology to modernize their sounds and beats to make them more appealing to a wider audience.

Our musicians would be touting their ability to manage the new technology without necessarily changing the basics of Konpa’s rhythms. In many instances, the talk about a new Konpa formula is controversial, depending on who you talk to.

From a music perspective, the chance for Konpa music to “CROSS OVER” is more apparent in terms of the emergence of new groups. However, Konpa music needs to be upgraded, and this is not rocket science at all.

The approach to peel away the old and redundant formula could have helped Konpa music rack up big on the international market in the previous decades. For example, Zouk, which us Haitians helped to create, is ahead of Konpa today. Have you heard of Kaysha? Neg Mawon?

Another problem is that Haitian musicians have yet to focus on creating wealth with their profession.

If you are a fan of old-school Konpa, you are probably a fierce critic of the new generation and you still lurk in the shadows of Bossa Combo, Djet X, Shleu Shleu, Scorpio or Freres Dejan. But critics who live up to new trends admit that changes are necessary today by combining and blending the rhythm. In a word: fusion.

Konpa makers must use a little polish to slice back pieces of music so they can bring out new colors, new vibes from the old school into balance for modern audiences. Tabou Combo has tried to alleviate the rhythm with the funky Konpa. That’s why they were more visible on the international market than Skah Shah.

In Haiti now, Rap Kreyol and Raboday are more popular than Konpa. Raboday will more likely take over on the international scene, because the music gets you moving for good. When Raram and Vwa Dezil came out, they had graced all the stages in Haiti, even though they were not the first Raboday groups. In the mid 1980’s, a group in Bas-Peu-de-Chose called “Disco Band” eclipsed all the other groups with its Raboday sound. So this strategy isn’t even really new.

Today’s Zouk music is different from Kassav’s, Victor Delver’s or Harry Diboula’s. The new Zoukers have all evolved with time and they sell well overseas.

So why not Konpa music? Modern music’s common fact is that it must follow today’s mode. We hope that our musicians are watching the world they are living in closer. Otherwise, they will all be left behind in deep S”#&?t and their music will slowly fade out of the ears of Haitians too.