PORT-AU-PRINCE — Over the weekend, the ‘Artisanat en Fête’ festival continued its legacy of showcasing Haiti’s arts and craft, despite ongoing insecurity and economic challenges that have marred the once-thriving industry. About 180 artisans exhibited an array of creative works during the 16th edition of the festival, which highlighted the ironworks artisans from Noailles Artistic Villages in particular.

Organized by the Institute for Research and Promotion of Haitian Art (IRPAH) in conjunction with the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste, ‘Artisanat’ has for years provided a platform for Haiti's artisans and artists within the craft sector. For two consecutive days, on Dec. 9 and 10, the event held in Petion-Ville became a haven for artistic patrons, art and crafts lovers, offering an array of handicrafts for purchase. Alongside ironworks, the festival featured locally crafted suitcases, sculpted stones, handcrafted necklaces and bracelets, intricately carved wooden chairs, skillfully molded baked clay, vibrant shirts reflecting local and African influences — among other offerings. The exhibits also displayed agricultural products such as rice, fruit and cacao.

