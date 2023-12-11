Overview: The United Kingdom imposed its first sanctions targeting global individuals, including two former Haitian officials, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The United Kingdom has for the first time announced sanctions against two former Haitian officials for their suspected involvement in violence against the Haitian population, including the 2018 La Saline massacre. The sanctions against Fednel Monchery and Joseph Pierre-Richard Duplan are part of the UK’s package of 46 sanctions come at the same time that the United States added four gang leaders in Haiti to its list of suspected gang backers.

“We will not tolerate criminals and repressive regimes trampling on the fundamental rights and freedoms of ordinary people around the world,” said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. “The UK and our allies will continue to relentlessly pursue those who would deny people their freedom.”

The worldwide sanctions coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights marked Dec. 10.

Monchery is the former director of the Ministry of the Interior and Joseph Pierre-Richard Duplan worked as the departmental delegate for the West. In a Dec. 8 press release, the British government said it sanctioned the pair for their alleged roles in the La Saline murders, when criminal gangs killed more than 70 demonstrators.

The UK sanctions mark the first time that the British government has joined Canada and the United States in sanctioning Haitian individuals suspected in violent acts in Haiti.

“Today’s announcement sends a clear warning: anyone attempting to gain from human rights abuses will be brought to justice,” James Cleverly, the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, added.

For its part, the U.S. Treasury Department added gang leaders Johnson “Izo” André, Renel “Ti Lapli” Destina, Vitelhomme Innocent and Wilson “Lanmò San Jou” Joseph for human rights violations in Haiti. They have been submitted for the United Nations sanctions list, the agency said via its site.

Treasury authorities said:

André and his gang “5 Segond” are accused of perpetrating more than 1,035 cases of sexual violence in 2022 alone.

Destina, leader of criminal gang “Grand Ravine,” currently faces charges in multiple offenses, notably hostage taking and assaults on Haitian police officers.

Innocent, leader of the“Kraze Baryé” gang, has been indicted on charges of armed kidnappings of American citizens and is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Joseph, who heads “400 Mawozo,” has also been indicted for the armed kidnapping of Americans. A reward of up to $1 million is available for tips leading to his arrest or conviction.

“Our commitment to upholding and defending human rights is sacrosanct,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in the announcement.

In Haiti, several human rights organizations, including the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH), had previously issued reports implicating Monchery and Duplan in the La Saline massacre.

An RNDDH report from December 2018 revealed that the two former officials allegedly participated in a planning meeting for La Saline crime – providing weapons, vehicles and assistance to the gang members before the attack. The report accused Duplan of supplying firearms and police uniforms to those involved in the killings.

The United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti also reported that witnesses saw Duplan at the scene of the attack, along with police officers and Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier – today the powerful leader of the G9 gang – along with several others involved in the massacre.