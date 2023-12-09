FORT LAUDERDALE—Haitian American rapper Bill Kahan Kapri, better known as Kodak Black, was arrested on Dec. 7 in South Florida on drug possession charges, police told local media. He has since been released from jail on bond.

The arrest happened in Plantation, a city near Fort Lauderdale, around 2 a.m. Thursday after a police officer spotted a Bentley parked at a street corner. Officers opened the door and turned the car off, according to the police affidavit. That’s when they found Kapri asleep at the wheel.

Officers also found a Styrofoam cup in a door handle that smelled of alcohol, marijuana rolling papers and residue on the center console, local daily, Sun Sentinel, reported. When officers asked Kapri, 26, they said they noticed his mouth was covered in white powder and that white rock-like substances were scattered on the ground, Local 10 News reports. They said they “reasonably believed Kapri was trying to discard illegal narcotics,” the report stated.

Asked if there were any weapons or other illegal items ” inside the car, Kapri told police “just some ‘weed,’ reports say, based on the arrest affidavit. But officers found cocaine they said weighed just over four grams and arrested him on possession charges.

He has since posted bond and been released, the Local 10 report said.

Kodak Black has sold more than 30 million singles, with a mega hit “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

Haitians embraced the Pompano Beach native, who has rapped about his hometown and given back to some in South Florida’s communities. In 2021, Kapri performed in a benefit concert for Haiti and returned to Golden Acres – his childhood neighborhood of 174 one-story yellow houses that is home to mainly low-income families, many of them Haitian-American. Kapri had also donated air conditioner units to residents that year.

When an earthquake struck Haiti that year, Kapri rapped at the Miami Benefit Concert whose funds organizers said went towards rebuilding Haiti.

However, Kapri’s fame has also come with controversy. Besides troubles involving drugs, he drew backlash after then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. At that time, Kapri had served approximately half of his sentence.