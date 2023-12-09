BROOKLYN — In a conference room on Nov. 12, high above Duffield Street in Downtown, Carine Jocelyn spoke of her million dollar idea. It was the final day of “Convening of Haitian Women Leaders,” a conference led by the Haitian Women’s Collective to invoke sisterhood, plan and explore the possibilities for change.

All eyes pointed to the front of the room as Jocelyn, founder of the Haitian Women’s Collective, spoke on her hopes for a fund for Haitian women. One that could provide money to organizations engaged in grassroots efforts in Haiti, and based on the foundational idea of intersectionality and community.

Overview: The first Haitian Women’s Coalition conference ends with a discussion on its 2025 fund and the importance of intersectionality and community.

