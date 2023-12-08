Haitians at the construction site of a canal in Ouanaminthe, a northeastern commune, in November 2023. Photo by Samuel Dallemand for The Haitian Times

Water began to flow in the canal Haitians have been building in Ouanaminthe Thursday, according to a video on social media, which brought excitement mixed with concerns to many Haitians who saw it.

The water flowed from a pump the team of workers had installed at the canal. As of this writing, it is unclear why the construction team allowed the water to flow since the canal is not completed yet. 

Overview:

Water started flowing out of a pump in the canal Haitians are building near the country's border with the Dominican Republic. The canal’s builders have not yet shared details about the water flow.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.