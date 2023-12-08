As 2023 ends, a team of Kenyans has arrived in Haiti to prepare for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission. This, despite both some Haitian groups’ opposition to another foreign intervention and Kenyans objectors’ legal maneuvers to block the deployment. A Kenyan court still plans to decide in January if the East African country should lead the mission of 1,000 police officers it promised.

Here’s a look back at the key events leading to the imminent intervention triggered by Haiti’s request for help against the gangs. A list of major meetings that took place since Haiti made the request is available here.

Overview: As 2023 ends with a Kenyan team’s arrival in Haiti to prepare for the MSS Mission, here’s a look back at the key events that led to the imminent UN-backed intervention that Haiti requested.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.