A Haitian-made film, “Kidnapping Inc.,” has been selected to premiere at the largest independent film festival in the United States, the Sundance Film Festival, the festival announced Wednesday.

“Kidnapping Inc.” is one of the 91 films that will feature in the 40th edition of Sundance Film Festival, which will take place in Utah Jan. 18 to 28. The 1-hour-and-43-minute comedy-thriller from the Muska Films production crew, was directed by Bruno Mourral and co-written by Gilbert Mirambeau, Jasmuel Andri, and Mourral. Andri is also the lead actor alongside Rolapthon Mercure. Some other actors starring in the film are Gessica Geneus, the writer and director of Freda, Anabel Lopez and Patrick Joseph.

Prior to “Kidnapping Inc.,” a film called “Papa Machete” — a 10-minute Haitian short — premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

“A big THANK YOU to the whole team who worked tirelessly, without stopping, with all their hearts, with all their souls despite all the difficulties and that allowed us to get there,” Mirambeau posted on X on Wednesday.

The Haitian film industry has been deteriorating in recent years due to ongoing gang violence in the capital and financing issues, some have said. But occasionally, some of its work gets selected for festivals abroad, among them Freda in 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival and the 94th Academy Awards.

Wednesday, many took to social media to congratulate Mirambeau and his crew for the selection.

“Congratulations to Gilbert and the entire team,” Chrismic Giroud commented on X. “It is no small achievement to be selected at Sundance. Pride overwhelms me.”

Muska Films has been working on the film for 10 years, Mirambeau said on X, which tells the story of two kidnappers who ended up in the middle of political conspiracy after abducting someone. The film tells an everyday life aspect in Port-au-Prince as kidnapping has been rampant since the late 2010s. From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, the Crime Observation Unit (COU) recorded 901 kidnappings, including at least 63 foreigners.