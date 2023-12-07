Overview: Haitian Excellence features: Roller skater from Cité Soleil to represent Haiti in 2024 world championships, a 14-year-old Haitian-American gymnast creating a sensation and a Port-au-Prince lawyer who argued her way to the top with her eloquence.

NEW YORK—This week’s Haitian Excellence features: A roller skater from Cité Soleil slated to represent Haiti in the 2024 world championships, a 14-year-old Haitian-American gymnast, a Port-au-Prince lawyer who argued her way to the top with her eloquence and Miss Haiti 2020’s modeling agency representation.

Roller skater from Cité Soleil to rep Haiti in 2024 world championships

Gesny Pierre Louis, a native of Cité Soleil living in Chile, will represent Haiti in the 2024 roller skating world competition after winning first place in the “Winterider Cup” earlier this year.

The support from Haitians encouraged him to work harder to be crowned champion, the professional roller skater said proudly.

“It is with great pride that I am a native Haitian to represent my country in a major classification competition in Chile 🇨🇱 for the preparation of the World Cup 2024 to be held in Italy,” Pierre-Louis wrote on his Instagram page.

Pierre Louis has been living in Chile since he was 5 years old, he said. He started skating when he was 9 years old, reaching the professional ranks in line skating, jumping and slalom modality.

Prior to Winterrider, held in July, Pierre Louis represented Haiti in a competition in Argentina in 2022. The World Skate Championships tournament is scheduled for Italy in September 2024.

Haitian American gymnast Khloe Timmer, 14, wins silver medal in El Salvador

Officials called out “Haiti” among the first countries competing at the Central American Youth Games last month when they selected Khloë Ann Timmer as the silver medalist.

Yes, we should start getting used to the name of this 14-year-old creating a brand in gymnastics under Dessalines’ blue and red colors.

Born in the United States, Timmer started creating a buzz since the start of the year. She was among the athletes who took part in the USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships in Oklahoma City last May. She won two medals in her category. Before that, Timmer worthily represented Haiti at the Pan American Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championship held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 14 to 17, 2022.

Her coach Maria Gonzalez and head of delegation Gaelle Allison Timmer.

Lawyer Stéphanie Saint-Surin wins Mario Satsi Prize for eloquence

Stéphanie Saint-Surin, a lawyer based in Port-au-Prince, has won the Mario Stasi Prize for eloquence in an international competition where she argued on behalf of an Iranian arrested.

Held in France on Nov. 22, the prize is awarded as part of the international French speaking competition organized by the Paris Bar. Its mission is to pay tribute to the “defense of the defense” and to lawyers in danger.

The Institute of Leadership, Public Speaking and Law, ILEAD, said Saint-Surin brilliantly pleaded the cause of the Iranian lawyer, Nasrin SOTOUDEH, who was arbitrarily arrested Oct. 29. The Petit-Goâve native’s performance captivated the audience,” colleagues of hers at the Port-au-Prince Bar said via X.

Miss Haiti 2020 Eden Berandoive signs with Elite Modeling

Miss Haiti 2020, Eden Berandoive, has signed a partnership agreement with Elite Modeling Agency Network, the international modeling agency.

During an interview with Juno7, the native of the town of Aquin, in Haiti’s south, said being represented by Elite is a monumental personal accomplishment. She said she is aware the partnership is a result of many years of work, sacrifice and determination. The selection process entailed castings, interviews and investigations, lasting several months,” she said.

This contract with Elite Modeling Agency is for less than five years. She is in discussions with the agency to define her tasks and requirements, which include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, having a positive attitude and representing the agency with professionalism.