Overview: Government complexity, lack of information leave Haitians vulnerable to criminals, bias incidents, hardship, according to migration research.

From the human labor trafficking in Ohio to the Indiana state drivers’ licenses law being challenged as discriminatory to countless tales of newcomers knocking on the doors of community organizations at all hours, the hardships, challenges and pitfalls for arriving Haitians seem endless. But for one migration expert seeking an answer to why that is so, the difficulties come down to two factors: problems across governments and an information gap common in migration itself.

Valerie Lacarte, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, an independent research organization, says the challenges for Haitians fall in two categories.

“One is for immigrants in general,” Lacarte said. “We’re very aware that there are scams out there and misinformation that is intentionally spread by certain groups to confuse people.”

All groups of immigrants are vulnerable to fraud. Information is made more complex and difficult to discern with “the echo chamber of social media” and networks where false information circulates or is actually a scam, she said.

“The second category of issue has to do with how complicated the more recent immigration statuses have become for migrants, and that includes specifically Haitian migrants,” Lacarte said.

Immigration by Congress vs. by Executive Order

President Joe Biden’s humanitarian parole process has enabled Haitians to be the largest group of parolees to enter the U.S. this year — a total of 85,300, according to the Migration Policy Institute. These Haitians join some who came recently on visas and others who traveled through Mexico. In most cases, the benefits are positive for long-separated loved ones and those fleeing violence or seeking work.

However, as these people have arrived in the U.S., many among them must wait for work permits, wrangle with shortages in affordable housing and endure financial worries, sometimes finding themselves the victim of scams within their own communities. Racism and inequality appear more frequently.

These issues point to difficulties for migrants on many levels, immigration advocates say. The U.S. has lacked major immigration reform since 1967. Congress has addressed the immigration of some groups, such as those arriving from Afghanistan and the Ukraine, so that their public benefits and services are similar and relatively stable.

But for others, a different tact was required. Biden responded to the southern border crisis through Executive Orders, including a special program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV), commonly called “the Biden Program.” Its parolees have different access to public benefits and services administered by state or local agencies, said Lacarte.

For starters, public rhetoric about scenarios like the Del Rio encampment in 2021 and potentially revoking birthright citizenship can turn immigrants away from services available, said Lacarte.

“There’s plenty of evidence out there that shows this type of discourse is harmful to families and to migrants,” said Lacarte. “[It] tends to make people anxious. If they are faced with uncertainty, they’d rather just not access the benefits at all than to take a chance and later have their status threatened.”

Complications occur not only from the different rules and nationality but also location. States vary widely in their safety net supports, according to new research conducted by Brookings Institute. New York, for example, funds a food assistance program that serves everyone, regardless of immigration status or how much money they have. In Illinois, the state is offering housing assistance to immigrants. But there may not be enough case managers or landlords willing or able to rent to keep up with demand. In Indianapolis, home to an estimated 40,000 Haitians, the city hired Neighborhood Advocates to smooth out difficulties for residents and businesses and its Immigrant Welcome Center (IWC) works to strengthen grassroots organizations to address immigrants’ needs.

Lacarte said how long such programs benefiting immigrants will continue is unclear. Just this week, as they did in November, the mayors of several large cities — New York, Chicago among them— went to D.C. to ask for more federal funds to accommodate the influx from border states.

Credible information sorely lacking for Haitians

The Haitian Biden parolees also access information differently, Lacarte said.

“What we’ve heard from different contacts on the ground, Cubans are very aware of the benefits that they can get,” she said. “Their networks are solidly informed.”

In addition, many Haitians are going to areas across the U.S. that are not traditionally Haitian enclaves with established support networks and basic assistance programs in their communities.

In Iowa, where just over 1,000 Haitians reside, according to ZipAtlas, support for immigrants generally may be growing, but finding out about programs specifically tied to Haitian arrivals tends to be minimal. There, the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice (IMMJ) in Des Moines began assisting Haitians who had arrived through the U.S. southern border from South America in 2021. In an interview that year, Jody Mashek, co-legal director of IMMJ, said she had worked in the field for 13 years and never had a Haitian client. Now, she sees many Haitians, most of them in small towns in the northwest and southeast parts of Iowa.

Even within large immigrant communities, finding or providing support is tough. In Indianapolis, for example, several Haitian-led organizations have responded. The Jaspen Group, an employment staffing firm, matches Haitian immigrants with jobs. And the Haitian Association of Indiana (HAINDY) focuses on providing educational and cultural opportunities for area residents.

“We are not yet serving all of the people, but we are open to everyone,” said Jean-Hérard Gervé, a founding member of HAINDY.

It’s normal for migrants, who just came, to rely on their community, said Lacarte. But it’s also important for them to look to a national organization like Catholic Charities or local legal aid groups.

“These migrants can themselves be victims of people in their own community,” said Lacarte. “That is not new, nor particular to Haitians.

“I understand if someone is hesitant to go to a government organization or a government entity, but if people come on parole, they’re not unauthorized immigrants,” she added. “They have a lawful status.”