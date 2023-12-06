PORT-AU-PRINCE — A large delegation from Kenya has arrived in Haiti as part of preparations for the upcoming arrival of the controversial Multinational Mission to Support Security (MSS) the United Nations approved two months ago.

The delegation had an important working meeting on Tuesday with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and members of the government, the Prime Minister's communications office reported in a note on Tuesday. Accompanied by representatives of the American administration, it also met members of the High Council of the Transition (HCT), namely Mirlande Hyppolite Manigat, Calix Fleuridor and Laurent St Cyr. The Kenyans also had a long working session with the high command of the Haitian National Police, reads the note.

Overview: A delegation from Kenya to Haiti as part of preparations for the arrival of the multinational mission while the deployment of Kenyan police officers to help the Haitian National Police combat gangs is still pending deliberations by the Kenyan High Court of Justice.

