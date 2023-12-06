CAP-HAITIEN — Local high schools took part in a two-day competition last weekend aimed at showcasing various aspects of Haiti's culture and Haitian identity. The first edition of the Féstival de l'Identité challenge, which Ciels Ozone won, aims to remind Haitian youth of the country’s rich identity in the midst of numerous crises and raise funds for a local volleyball club.

"With the stress going on in the country, they gave us another opportunity for us to know that we are able," said Germain Georvany, 16, an 11th grader at Ciels Ozone.

Overview: Féstival de l'Identité to showcase Haitian culture was held for the first time over the weekend in Cap-Haitien.

