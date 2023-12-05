By closing time of the mobile clinic on Nov. 28, a day known as #GivingTuesday in the United States, Capracare’s mobile health workers in villages outside Les Cayes, Haiti, had screened 94 women for cervical cancer. And Capracare had raised $3,217 of the $5,000 goal, part of its larger objective to educate, detect and treat 25,000 women for the disease in Haiti’s southern region.

Though the special fundraising day may be over this year, donors are encouraged to still give money to the nonprofit.

Overview: Giving Tuesday may have passed, but opportunities to support the Haitian community’s nonprofits are a constant, and welcomed throughout the season of giving.

