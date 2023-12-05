CAP-HAITIEN — About three years ago, bandits with suspected political ties began taking over parts of Haiti’s second city. The bandits got into shootouts, looted and set homes on fire, blocked roads, kidnapped people and even killed a police officer in June 2020. One area known to be frequented by such bandits was Shada 2, a stronghold of the gang Aji Vit, Creole for ‘Act Fast.’

To prevent Cap-Haitien from becoming what they thought would be another Port-au-Prince, officials in the northern city demolished Shada 2, a neighborhood that was just outside the downtown area, in 2020. Within days, construction vehicles had reduced the neighborhood of 15,000 to 20,000 residents into a pile of junk.

Overview: A group of people who lived in a Cap-Haitien slum that officials destroyed three years ago in response to rising gang violence are asking now to be compensated.

