Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois stands in front of his graffiti, Ti Seren, during the seventh edition of Festi Graffiti at the Cap-Haitien International Airport on Nov. 30, 2023. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Several artists painted graffiti-style murals at the Cap-Haitien International Airport during the seventh edition of Festi Graffiti, held under the theme “One city, one story, our patrimony.” The five-day wall painting festival that ended Nov. 30 drew four Haitian painters and one Mexican artist.

One muralist from Miami, Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, painted a woman staring and smiling at a gold and black colored bird that is only found in Haiti, an Antillean Siskin, better known as Ti Seren. Delinois named his graffiti after the bird, Ti Seren.

Overview:

The seventh edition of Festi Graffiti was held at the Cap-Haitien International Airport in late November.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.