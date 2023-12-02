CAP-HAITIEN — Several artists painted graffiti-style murals at the Cap-Haitien International Airport during the seventh edition of Festi Graffiti, held under the theme “One city, one story, our patrimony.” The five-day wall painting festival that ended Nov. 30 drew four Haitian painters and one Mexican artist.

One muralist from Miami, Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, painted a woman staring and smiling at a gold and black colored bird that is only found in Haiti, an Antillean Siskin, better known as Ti Seren. Delinois named his graffiti after the bird, Ti Seren.

Overview: The seventh edition of Festi Graffiti was held at the Cap-Haitien International Airport in late November.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.