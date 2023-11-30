PORT-AU-PRINCE —On November 29, 1987, the excitement was palpable as Haiti's first democratic elections arrived, one year after the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship. On that day, voters lined up all across the country to cast their ballots, including at Ecole Nationale Argentine Bellegarde, a polling place in Ruelle Vaillant, Port-au-Prince. As they stood in line, gunmen shot and killed nearly 20 voters and bystanders, among them children and journalists.

On Wednesday, government officials, led by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and civil groups paid homage to the victims, long remembered as martyrs of democracy.

Overview: On Nov. 29, the memorial site of Ruelle Vaillant saw a series of visits, initially of the government officials led by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who paid tribute by placing a wreath of flowers. Later, members of the civil social group Collectif 29 Novembre arrived to honor the victims by laying their own wreath at the memorial.

