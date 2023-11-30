Charles Terres Weymann was born in Port-au-Prince, on August 2, 1889 to an American father and a Haitian mother. Fluent in both English and French, he served as a test pilot during World War I for Nieuport, a French airplane company that primarily built racing and fighter aircraft at that time. For his service, Weymann was awarded the rank of Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor.

But even before World War I, Weymann was a prolific racing pilot. He represented the United States in the 3rd Gordon Bennett Trophy race in July 1911 in England, winning the race. In November 1911, he flew the winning aircraft in the French Army's Reims Military Aviation Competition. He also won an international air race in 1912 between Jersey and St. Malo.

