CAP-HAITIEN — Two impromptu re-openings of the Haitian-Dominican border at the controversial canal town in the past week were likely the result of bribery as the frontier’s persistent closure causes millions in losses to Dominican businesses, a former Haitian diplomat told The Haitian Times Wednesday.

The former diplomat, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, did not provide proof. But he is convinced the corrupt practice is taking place now, since Dominican officials had offered him a $300,000 bribe to help lift a ban on chicken imports back in 2008. Others have also said Dominicans routinely pay off Haitians as part of the status quo when disputes erupt.

Overview: A former diplomat alleges that some Dominicans may be offering bribes to Haitians to re-open the Haiti-DR border as disputed canal stymies trade.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.