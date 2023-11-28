Authorities arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Miami Beach bathroom after he allegedly bought her alcohol, local news media reported.

The girl said the alleged assault happened on Nov. 8, according to the police report. She said she had met Dumond Chataigne at a McDonald's prior. That day, she gave him $20 to buy alcohol for her since she is under age. Chataigne bought her a bottle of vodka at a nearby Walgreens. The girl told police she drank the liquor in the bathroom of the McDonald's, then felt drunk and dizzy.

