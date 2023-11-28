Dumond Chataigne, Miami Beach Police Photo via nbcmiami.com

Authorities arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Miami Beach bathroom after he allegedly bought her alcohol, local news media reported. 

The girl said the alleged assault happened on Nov. 8, according to the police report. She said she had met Dumond Chataigne at a McDonald's prior. That day, she gave him $20 to buy alcohol for her since she is under age. Chataigne bought her a bottle of vodka at a nearby Walgreens. The girl told police she drank the liquor in the bathroom of the McDonald's, then felt drunk and dizzy.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)