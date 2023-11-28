NEW YORK—Even before the release of its first album during the pandemic, Zafem has been playing sold-out shows by itself, able to bring the masses to various venues on its own. But last week — a big one for musicians given the Thanksgiving holiday — the band’s presence took an uncharacteristic turn as leader Dener Ceide missed two performances, leaving it to Reginald Change and the rest of the group to deliver stellar shows.

Dener had raised concerns about his health before this. Nevertheless, video blogger Herve Laplante said that wanga, magic Vodou spells, had assailed the musician, who reportedly could not leave his bed nor walk properly. Woyyyy!

Overview: Zafem band leader’s uncharacteristic absence spawned rumors of wanga at play. The episode recalls other instances of Vodou spells being blamed for interrupting an act’s rise in the Haitian Music Industry (HMI). Including the author’s own brush with wanga that landed in the hospital.

