By Jean-Yvon Samuel | Guest Author

The Capital is not good at all. People are running everywhere to leave it because the gangs are taking the territories to enlarge their power. The sound of guns has replaced traffic noises. In different zones, the silence of the cemetery replaces the voice of the people.

We’ve fled to Gressier. Farther and farther away, to be able to take a breath.

Last Monday, I went to Source Matelas where I had lived before, just to see if I could get my university license, my wife’s ID card, some clothes for me, Michelle* and Martin.* After making contact with someone close to the chief of the gang for permission to return, I finally got there.

I saw all the houses had been plundered, empty. All of our clothes were outside, spoiled, changed colors, smelled bad. I did not find any important papers. I only found some dishes, and I took them for my wife.

I was very sad to see the zone, my home. There were a lot of weeds, no life, the gang still there, especially on the streets. Seeing the kids and the youth with hands on their guns is something unbelievable. It looks like a place that had gone through a war at some point, maybe two years prior. Everything got old, the doors of every house are open, all luggages thrown out.

The worst of that, the Kenyans will not come to do the mission. It’s hard to accept how all the Superpowers have failed.

This morning, with a wheelbarrow I have, a friend of mine helped me take a dozen chickens, six roosters and six hens, to the public market. We tried to sell them because they are big enough to lay eggs, but we won’t let them because the special food to help them lay eggs is too expensive. At the market, we couldn’t get a good price, so we sold only two of them for 3,000 gourdes and we went back home with the rest. No purchasing power, no supply-and-demand, high inflation these days in the Haitian market.

We are struggling. The company I was working for is on pause, waiting for the international force to know if there will be a peaceful climate to restart its operations.

*Names changed to protect the writer’s identity.