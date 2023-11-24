Rapper Wood Terrib explains why Haitians leave Haiti

Haitian rapper Wood Terrib has published the official video for his latest hit titled “Regrè,” Creole for regret. Over 3 minutes and 53 seconds, the song addresses in a nuanced manner the mass emigration of Haitians, due to a burning desire to leave the country at all costs.

Overview: Roundup of happenings by Haitian artists and entertainers around the globe. This week, the theme of Haitian migration stands out in recent works.

