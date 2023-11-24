(From the right to the left ) Wood Terrib and Mario Delatour

Rapper Wood Terrib explains why Haitians leave Haiti

Haitian rapper Wood Terrib has published the official video for his latest hit titled “Regrè,” Creole for regret. Over 3 minutes and 53 seconds, the song addresses in a nuanced manner the mass emigration of Haitians, due to a burning desire to leave the country at all costs.

Overview:

Roundup of happenings by Haitian artists and entertainers around the globe. This week, the theme of Haitian migration stands out in recent works.

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)