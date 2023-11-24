Overview: Édouard Anglade, the first Black police officer in Quebec, exemplifies Haitian greatness, presence and influence throughout history — past and present.

Édouard Anglade was born in Port-au-Prince in 1944. His father was a small public works contractor from an old family of provincial notables; his mother was a descendant of one of the greatest Haitian composers of the twentieth century, Occide Jeanty. The year Édouard turns 13, his uncle Franck Sylvain, a judge at the Court of Cassation, becomes provisional president of Haiti.

Édouard, after his classical studies and with the rise to power of the dictator François Duvalier, decided to immigrate to Quebec where he joined his sister and his brother-in-law, Doctor Hillel, in Montreal. Unable to obtain a student visa, he left for New York. A few months later, he finally obtained his visa and returned to Montreal, where he began studying computer science while working as a financial advisor at Crown Life. His arrival in Montreal coincides with that of the first wave of Haitian exiles.

After obtaining Canadian citizenship, he was admitted to the police academy — the first time that a black person has been admitted to this school. On January 4, 1974, he joined the ranks of the Montreal police and was assigned to Station 9.

From 1981, apart from his relations with Haitian community organizations, he met members of organizations such as the Negro Community Center and the Black Community Center of Quebec. He succeeded in establishing links with marginalized young people in these communities and became a role model for many of them.

He received two awards from the Governor General for distinguished service in 1995 and 2004, as well as a certificate of recognition for exemplary conduct from the SPVM. He was also named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal in 1997.

Édouard Anglade constitutes a model not only for young black people, but for all citizens of the city of Montreal , by upholding the ideal of a police force close to citizens. He died on June 12, 2007 in Montreal.

A week later, the National Assembly of Quebec paid him a posthumous tribute.