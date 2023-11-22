Naomi Osaka announces her return to the WTA circuit
Naomi Osaka will be back on the courts to compete after 15 months, during which she gave birth to her first child.
Overview:
Naomi Osaka announces return to the courts with Australian competition, Haiti becomes first Caribbean country to join Spain arts company and Haitian “Ancestors” make an appearance in London in this week’s international edition of #HaitianExcellence.
Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)