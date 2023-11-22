Naomi Osaka announces her return to the WTA circuit

Naomi Osaka will be back on the courts to compete after 15 months, during which she gave birth to her first child.

Overview: Naomi Osaka announces return to the courts with Australian competition, Haiti becomes first Caribbean country to join Spain arts company and Haitian “Ancestors” make an appearance in London in this week’s international edition of #HaitianExcellence.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.