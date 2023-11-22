Netflix is streaming and has renewed a new season of an animated series about the French revolution, Castlevania Nocturne, that features a Haitian heroine who escapes from slavery.

The show, a dark fantasy action series for adults, is set in 1792 during the French Revolution in a commune called Machecoul. The series follows the young vampire hunter Richter Belmont and his adoptive sister Maria Renard as they make new allies and attempt to prevent the apocalyptic rise of a godlike Vampire Messiah. That’s how they meet Annette, a sorceress who fled from slavery in Saint-Domingue, the French Caribbean territory’s name before Haiti became independent in 1804.

Overview: A Netflix anime series featuring a Haitian Revolution character with mystical powers has been renewed for another season.

