College L’essor du Cap-Haitien, a school in Cap-Haitien where several students caught loa, or spirit, in October 2023, witnesses said. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN—Amilcar Jean-Pierre’s 14-year-old daughter started crawling while in her classroom at National Mixed School of Bel Air in Cap-Haitien and asked for water. For many observers she was possessed, she caught the Lasirèn, or The Mermaid loa

Jean-Pierre’s daughter was heavily embarrassed after the incident that happened in 2022, so he had to uplift her, by repeating that Vodou is part of her culture.

Overview:

Vodou has manifested itself as eminent in Haiti in recent months locally and internationally as a growing number of students have been catching loa in schools and countless ceremonies have been held near the canal to keep the Dominicans away.

