The Organization of American States (OAS) calls upon its members to support the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti (MSSS), taking a decisive stance amidst a brewing controversy surrounding the Kenyan police deployment in Haiti. The resolution comes during a critical juncture as Kenya's parliament sanctioned the deployment of 1,000 officers for the mission while the Kenyan justice system significantly delays their dispatch.

“We urged member states and permanent observers to intensify their efforts to prioritize, integrate, facilitate, provide and coordinate assistance to Haiti and to encourage member states and observers permanent members to make their contributions, according to their possibilities, through the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti,” the OAS resolution states.

