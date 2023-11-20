Rescuers onsite near a bridge at the intersection of Máximo Gómez and 27 de Febrero avenues in Santo Domingo after the wall of the overpass collapsed on five vehicles, killing nine people. Photo via Edwin Paraison’s Twitter account

At least 21 people died, including three Haitians and four U.S. nationals, during a torrential rainfall that caused severe flooding, which tore down the wall of a bridge, over the weekend in Santo Domingo, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE). 

Three of the victims were minors. Over 2,500 individuals have been rescued, and the storm has impacted more than 2,600 homes, according to information released by the COE. The authorities reported that the situation has left 45 communities without communication as of Sunday afternoon.

Overview:

At least 21 people died, including three Haitians, during a torrential rainfall over the weekend in Santo Domingo, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.