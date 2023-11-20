At least 21 people died, including three Haitians and four U.S. nationals, during a torrential rainfall that caused severe flooding, which tore down the wall of a bridge, over the weekend in Santo Domingo, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

Three of the victims were minors. Over 2,500 individuals have been rescued, and the storm has impacted more than 2,600 homes, according to information released by the COE. The authorities reported that the situation has left 45 communities without communication as of Sunday afternoon.

