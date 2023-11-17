Collage ZAFEM Band and Djouly Artist

Woyyyy! Artist Djouly Jean humiliated by Zafem

Music promoter Brothers Productions has removed artist Djouly Jean from the promotional flyer for a bal scheduled for Nov. 25 with ZAFEM at Amazura Night Club in Queens, N.Y. Woyyyy!

Overview: Roundup of happenings by Haitian artists and entertainers around the globe.

