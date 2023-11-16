Overview: The Haiti-Dominican Republic canal controversy has become a symbol of hope and transformation for communities around Ouanaminthe. This 3-part video series offers insights into this monumental undertaking, from a range of Haitian voices literally on the ground.

OUANAMINTHE, Haiti—Three months into construction of the controversial irrigation canal along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border, it has become even clearer that the work is not only about altering the physical terrain. For many, the waterway at the Massacre River is becoming a symbol of hope and transformation for the Ouanaminthe communities involved and far beyond. One that is bringing forward an array of voices that can offer insights into the intricate layers of this monumental undertaking.

To many, this project is a beacon of change that touches the lives of workers, farmers and surrounding communities. That it signifies resilience and determination goes without saying. But even more broadly, to some, it signals a wave of transformation they hope the canal’s waters will bring to Haiti’s northeastern region and beyond.

Hear directly from the canal builders, whose roles, backgrounds and motivations vary in these videos. All videos by Samuel Dallemand for The Haitian Times.

The carpenter

“Even after the construction work ends with this canal, I will continue working on other projects because we need to see a change in our country. I am proud to work here, as other people are proud to see a woman doing masonry since there are not too many women working in masonry. “



Video: Samuel Dallemand; Story editing: Macollvie J. Neel; Technical editing: Cherrell Angervil



The engineer

“I was one of the first engineers to come to the canal, to work here unpaid — for our country.”



Video: Samuel Dallemand; Story editing: Macollvie J. Neel; Technical editing: Cherrell Angervil



The farmers

“Farmers here grow an array of products, from grains to plantains to vegetable and ground provisions. Ms. Bertrand said they are all waiting for the irrigation water coming through the canal.”



Video: Samuel Dallemand; Story editing: Macollvie J. Neel; Technical editing: Cherrell Angervil



“We are waiting for the water. Without the water, farmers cannot accomplish anything. The canal is good for all farmers. After that [project], they will need bulldozers to plow the land to start farming.





The vendor

“I am happy with the work. This is one of the biggest accomplishments in the northeast. We appreciate the collaboration from people all over, and our hope is that we’ll have many more works like this one.”



Video: Samuel Dallemand; Story editing: Macollvie J. Neel; Technical editing: Cherrell Angervil



The guardian

Anything done without order and discipline, you know it won’t out.

Video: Samuel Dallemand; Story editing: Macollvie J. Neel; Technical editing: Cherrell Angervil

