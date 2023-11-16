The Haiti-Dominican Republic canal controversy has become a symbol of hope and transformation for communities around Ouanaminthe. This 3-part video series offers insights into this monumental undertaking, from a range of Haitian voices literally on the ground.
OUANAMINTHE, Haiti—Three months into construction of the controversial irrigation canal along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border, it has become even clearer that the work is not only about altering the physical terrain. For many, the waterway at the Massacre River is becoming a symbol of hope and transformation for the Ouanaminthe communities involved and far beyond. One that is bringing forward an array of voices that can offer insights into the intricate layers of this monumental undertaking.
To many, this project is a beacon of change that touches the lives of workers, farmers and surrounding communities. That it signifies resilience and determination goes without saying. But even more broadly, to some, it signals a wave of transformation they hope the canal’s waters will bring to Haiti’s northeastern region and beyond.
Hear directly from the canal builders, whose roles, backgrounds and motivations vary in these videos. All videos by Samuel Dallemand for The Haitian Times.