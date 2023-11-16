PORT-AU-PRINCE —Authorities in Haiti’s Northeast Department announced a new ban on crossing the Ouanaminthe border with products from the Dominican Republic. The new measure aims to show Dominicans that Haitians have dignity and will safeguard their sovereignty.

The ban includes hefty fines ranging from 50,000 to 500,000 gourdes, about $380 to $3,800, against vehicles transporting Dominican goods.

Overview: A fine of up to $3,800 awaits those who cross the Haitian border with Dominican products. Meanwhile, Haiti seeks new trade partners, welcoming a ship from Colombia just last week.

