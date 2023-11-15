Children from Haiti meet Pope Francis, call for peace

A group of children from Haiti called for peace for the country during a trip to The Vatican, which included meeting with Pope Francis, on Nov. 6.

Overview: In this week’s Haitian Excellence edition: Haitian kids visit The Vatican, three authors nab literary prize nominations, the film “Ti Toya” is up for a US-France fest best screenplay, a radio competition launches for Haitian journalists and Saveurs Lakay kremas reaches a $1 million milestone.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.