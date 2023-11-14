Overview: Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay won French women’s top soccer division Player of the Month award for October.

CAP-HAITIEN — Haitian soccer player Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay added yet another accolade to her career, showing more signs of her potential dominance in women’s soccer, after winning the D1 Arkema “Player of the Month” award for October in France.

“Thank you for voting for me,” the Olympique Lyonnais offensive midfielder posted on Facebook. “ALASO🇭🇹.”

The Creole word ‘alaso’ — a rally cry of revolutionary soldiers during the fight for independence from France — means ‘let’s go’ in English.

The award was open to public voting online from people across the globe. The organization, which announced the result Nov. 12, did not reveal how many votes each player received. It is unclear how many Haitians voted for Dumornay, who joined the Olympique Lyonnais club in July 2023. However, some of her native country’s compatriots vowed to keep voting for the rising star to uplift the 20-year-old athlete regarded as Haiti’s jewel in the world of sports.

Severe James of Delmas, a Port-au-Prince resident, was surely proud of the vote’s result. He commented under Dumornay’s post, “We are so moved to see you at this stage, Diamond 💎, continue to shine AYITI COUNTS ON THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS.”

Marie Sofonie Louis, a sports journalist, is among the Haitians who hinted that she voted for the Mirebalais native.

“Do what you gotta do on the field and leave the rest to us.” Louis commented on Facebook. “Alaso.”

Dumornay tallied two goals and three assists in October to win the award of France’s women’s soccer top division. The 20-year-old also won the accolade with her previous club, Reims, in December 2022.

Before winning October’s Player of the Month award, Dumornay was selected as Trophée des Championnes’s best player after scoring the opener of Lyon’s 2-0 victory in September. It was Dumornay’s first game with Lyon and first match after the World Cup with Haiti.

Dumornay made the Concacaf Best XI for her performance in the Women’s World Cup even though the Haitian team, Les Grenadières, went scoreless and winless in the three games they played. Concacaf Best XI is a list of the best players in each position from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Dumornay’s next game is a Champions League clash against Slavia Praha on Nov. 14, though she may not play since she is nursing an ankle injury. If Dumornay does get playing time on Tuesday, she will become the first Haitian to play in the Women’s Champions League, according to sports report Caleb Jephte Pierre.