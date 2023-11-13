PORT-AU-PRINCE —The judge in charge of the Jovenel Moïse assassination case has ordered a Haitian National Palace official to court. Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire issued the summons for Lyonel Valbrun after visiting the United States, where he reportedly met with the FBI and others.

Voltaire ordered Valbrun, the former secretary general of the palace and already indicted in the case, to appear at the Port-au-Prince courthouse on Nov. 16. Failure to comply may lead to his arrest, the judge says in the appearance warrant dated Nov. 8.

