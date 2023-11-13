Laurius Joseph,
Suspect Laurius Joseph, former deputy from Acul-du-Nord, Haiti. Photo via T Carry Vocal Master’s Facebook

CAP-HAITIEN — Police took to jail last week a former deputy accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy he took in while the teen’s mom is living in Chile, according to the Cap-Haitien city attorney.

Laurius Joseph is the former deputy of Acul-du-Nord, a commune in the Northern Department about 11 miles southwest of Cap-Haitien. Officials said he brought the teen into his home in Cap-Haitien from Port-au-Prince about a month before the arrest, which took place after the teen went to authorities.

A former deputy was thrown in jail on accusations of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy whose mother trusted the man to help with schooling.

