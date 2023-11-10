Overview: Haitian American jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant received two 2024 Grammy nominations for her album Mélusine and single Fenestra.

Haitian American Jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant is nominated for “Best Jazz Vocal Album” and “Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals,” the Recording Academy announced on Friday.

Salvant, who was born to a Haitian father and French-Guadeloupean mother, is nominated for her album Mélusine, released March 2023, and her single Fenestra. The 34-year-old, originally from Miami, is already a three-time GRAMMY award winner.

She won Best Vocal Jazz Album in 2016, 2018 and 2019 for her albums “WomanChild,” “Dreams and Daggers” and “The Window.”

In 2019, while in Haiti for the 13th PAPJAZZ Festival, Salvant spoke with The Haitian Times about classism in jazz.

“As much as I’m happy with any audience, I would love to see more diversity,” Salvant said. “Jazz has become this elite music, and it’s unfortunate because it’s a music that came from struggle, from people trying to get beyond their conditions, which were not elite conditions. I don’t think it’s a music for the elite. It’s a music for everyone, and the challenge is how do we bring it to everyone?”

Other notable nominations include R&B singer SZA, with nine nods, including Record of the Year, and Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monet.

The 66th GRAMMY Awards takes place Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For a full list of nominations, click here.