By Kathryn Destin, Guest Author

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the Nov. 7, 2023 election results where indicated in brackets and italics.

Overview: All Haitian American officials in the New York City Council were re-elected to represent their districts. One judge in Queens, Cassandra A. Johnson, lost her bid for a different judiciary role.

