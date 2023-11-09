PORT-AU-PRINCE — While deployment of the multinational force to Haiti is being held up in Kenya’s highest court, a group of Haitian lawyers has joined the effort to prevent the deployment of police in Haiti by filing. On Nov. 6, the group summoned the Haitian state, represented by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his government, to appear before the court of Port-au-Prince, accusing the government of acts of treason and violation of the Haitian constitution for requesting the presence of a foreign force on Haitian soil.

