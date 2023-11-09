The Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Spain, Juan Bolívar Díaz, called on his country's political forces to stop hate speech and policies against Haiti, according to a local media report.

Stating that “Dominicans and Haitians must understand each other,” the diplomat warned that his country cannot afford for its relations with Haiti to reach a level similar to those of Israel and Palestine. Diaz also regrets that there are “many people” in the Dominican Republic who maintain hate speech and stigmatization, adding that “we must make an effort to moderate this speech.”

Overview:

The Dominican Republic ambassador in Spain called for a cessation in "speech and policies that promote hatred against Haiti," echoing the view of advocates for friendlier relations

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)