The Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Spain, Juan Bolívar Díaz, called on his country's political forces to stop hate speech and policies against Haiti, according to a local media report.

Stating that “Dominicans and Haitians must understand each other,” the diplomat warned that his country cannot afford for its relations with Haiti to reach a level similar to those of Israel and Palestine. Diaz also regrets that there are “many people” in the Dominican Republic who maintain hate speech and stigmatization, adding that “we must make an effort to moderate this speech.”

Overview: The Dominican Republic ambassador in Spain called for a cessation in "speech and policies that promote hatred against Haiti," echoing the view of advocates for friendlier relations

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.